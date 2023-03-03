I’m not sure where the years keep going. Just the other day, I was listening to Genesis’ album We Can’t Dance and realized I am as old as it is. I also can’t dance. The similarities are uncanny. As long as I do not lose my hair like Phil Collins, I will be happy if the similarities end there.
My albums get more of a workout on the turntable than I do these days. If only there was some place for me to work out that was close by and convenient. Shame I am stuck here at work every day.
Oh, right. All those treadmills, recumbent bikes, Stairmasters, and weights sitting right under my office. A dip in the heated pool sounds pretty refreshing right about now, too. With Mother Nature having a temperamental start to the year, a consistent temperature sounds welcome indeed.
Of course, I have a YWCA membership since I work here, but did you know it is easier than ever to join? Through the end of March, our joining fee is waived, and you can even sign up through our website at http://www.ywcagettysburg.org. Check out the promo on the homepage with the discount code to waive the joining fee when you sign up online.
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County also partners with a number of different fitness insurance programs. Not sure if you qualify? Contact your health insurance to see if you already have this benefit. Each fitness insurance provides you a unique ID that is separate from your health insurance ID. If you have a fitness insurance ID, make sure you provide it when you sign up to ensure we can verify it quickly.
Maybe you are like me and your reasons for regularly working out are less tangible. I was diagnosed with activity-induced asthma as a kid and became incredibly self-conscious. I was left gasping for breath when other kids weren’t winded at all and had to struggle through stabbing pains in my ribs after simple exercise routines in gym class. As soon as I graduated high school, I avoided gyms like the plague. Why subject myself to that? Why go through, what I perceived to be, the judgement of my peers?
Unsurprisingly, not working out and getting older have left me with a growing spare tire. So a few months ago I overcame my fear and started using the treadmills at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. I felt incredibly self-conscious at first. Childhood fears linger for far longer than they have any right to. But despite sweating like a stuck pig and gasping for air, no one judged me.
The community here is incredibly supportive and we work hard to ensure this is a judgement-free zone. It was nice to experience firsthand our hard work at making the YWCA a safe place for all to feel welcomed. So whatever your reasons for holding out, I hope you will take this opportunity to join us.
Ian LeVee is the chief operating officer of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
