I’m not sure where the years keep going. Just the other day, I was listening to Genesis’ album We Can’t Dance and realized I am as old as it is. I also can’t dance. The similarities are uncanny. As long as I do not lose my hair like Phil Collins, I will be happy if the similarities end there.

My albums get more of a workout on the turntable than I do these days. If only there was some place for me to work out that was close by and convenient. Shame I am stuck here at work every day.

Ian LeVee is the chief operating officer of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

