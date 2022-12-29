It’s that time of year again. It’s time for the Big Reveal, where more than 90 nonprofits found out how much money was raised in the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree.
This year, Adams County raised $3.1 million in a single day, surpassing last year’s total. What an amazing achievement. More than $300,000 of that directly helps some of @Home in Adams County’s partners. The money you donated will help provide housing in line with folks’ incomes, promote transportation and economic development in our area, provide food, help with utilities and other much-needed services to the most vulnerable among us.
As I reflect on the past year, I am in awe of this community. I am in awe of your generosity, your compassion and your dedication. This year has challenged so many, and there’s no doubt the new year will continue to do so. But our community can face these challenges because we have each other.
With any luck and a lot of hard work, 2023 will help folks make some headway toward long-term stability. @Home will continue to help by educating, advocating and developing solutions around Adams County’s most complex issues.
We will continue to provide educational opportunities to learn about what affordable housing is, which is housing in line with one’s income. Bruce Zavos, president of ZA+D, an architectural firm based in Frederick, Maryland, will speak to the @Home Coalition in January 2023. He is an active advocate for workforce housing and housing in line with income in Frederick County, Maryland. He was one of our panelists at our September housing forum. He will help us learn more about how to encourage housing that is affordable for all residents here in Adams County.
We will continue to promote the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector (GHC) as one of the best transportation resources in the county. My challenge to you is to ride the GHC early in the new year. Discover for yourself how you can use it to get to work, the Gettysburg campus of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, to medical appointments, to shop or run errands. Learn more about the importance of this asset in a video produced by Community Media of South Central PA and @Home.
Finally, we will continue to advocate for economic development and wages that will support the expense of living. Subscribe to our mailing list to find out ways you can help us in our mission.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.