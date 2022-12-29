It’s that time of year again. It’s time for the Big Reveal, where more than 90 nonprofits found out how much money was raised in the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree.

This year, Adams County raised $3.1 million in a single day, surpassing last year’s total. What an amazing achievement. More than $300,000 of that directly helps some of @Home in Adams County’s partners. The money you donated will help provide housing in line with folks’ incomes, promote transportation and economic development in our area, provide food, help with utilities and other much-needed services to the most vulnerable among us.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.