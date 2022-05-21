Since its inception in 1957, The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg has elected officers in April. For the first half-century or so, the presidential term limit was one year. More recently, presidents have been elected for a two-year term and eligible for re-election for another two, four years being the max.
As I start my fourth and final year as titular head of the Gettysburg Round Table, I thought readers might be interested in some of my predecessors, women and men whose names may be familiar to those who’ve been around our area for any length of time. A quick disclaimer: last month, amidst a barrage of Thaddeus Stevens factoids, I had the local attorney representing Henry Heagy, who in my telling was sent to the gallows for killing a man in 1817. Alerted subsequently that Heagy was not the killer, but the victim, I sought out the poor man’s grave at St. Mark’s Reformed Cemetery to personally express my regret; likewise, if I have any facts garbled here, I apologize in advance.
With Memorial Day fast approaching, let’s start with a few of our many Round Table presidents who served with the military. Prominent among these was Gettysburg Times Editor George Henry Roth (1916-1982). The World War II veteran was elected in 1958 and would afford our meetings front page newspaper coverage until his retirement in 1980. Donald MacPhail (1892-1968) fought in World War I and was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart in the Meuse-Argonne Campaign. MacPhail, who would be elected Round Table president in 1967, headed our Monument Committee, successfully lobbying for Mississippi and Louisiana to place state memorials on West Confederate Avenue and thus complete the set.
Thirty-five years before his election in 1989, Dr. Samuel Kirkpatrick (1917-1995) had stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day. The Gettysburg College grad is reported to have been the first obstetrician/gynecology specialist in our locality, practicing for 45 years. Abner Rainbow (1922-2016) was a fighter pilot in World War II, and went into commercial aviation after 109 combat missions. He retired in Gettysburg, and was elected president of the Round Table in 1987. Rainbow took the lead in raising funds for restoration of the G.A.R. Hall. In 1938, 13-year-old Sebastian Hafer (1926-2016) had been among the Boy Scouts assisting Civil War veterans returning to Gettysburg for the 75th reunion. A few years later, he went to war himself, serving in the Pacific Theatre of World War II. First elected Round Table president in 1980 and again in 1988, his role in our organization was but one of “Bas” Hafer’s many civic contributions to the greater Gettysburg area.
The Round Table has a long history with the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides, many of whom have given leadership to our colloquium. Harmon Furney (1916-2009) was valedictorian of his class at Gettysburg High School, ranked master sergeant in World War II, became a licensed battlefield guide in 1949, and was elected Round Table president in 1961. Elmer Lord (1909-1989), elected in 1968, was the grandnephew of a soldier who fought with the 140th Pennsylvania on Little Round Top.
The guides are issued badges. Badge #1 was worn by George W. Olinger (1917-1991). The prominent local businessman spent a quarter-century as a battlefield guide, served a long term as president of the Adams County Historical Society, and led the Round Table in 1962. Fred Hawthorne (badge #56), author of “Gettysburg: Stories Of Men and Monuments As Told By Battlefield Guides,” was president of the ALBGs for 13 years and was elected our presiding officer in 1990. Author and guide Joe Mieczkowski (badge #226) took office in 2007 and coined the slogan we use to this day: “The most important round table, in the most important small town, at the most important battlefield, in the most important country in the world.”
In 1968, Barbara Schutt (1935-2017) was the first woman to be licensed as a battlefield guide. In 1976, she was the first woman elected president of the Gettysburg Round Table, and would not be the last. Janet Licate and Louise Arnold-Friend, both battlefield guides themselves, were elected in 1984 and 1991, respectively. Phyllis Hawkins (1942-2017) was the membership director of The Friends of the National Park at Gettysburg when she was elected in 2002, followed in 2003 by nationally-known writer and lecturer Hilda Koontz. Kendra Debany, leading authority on historic houses in Adams County, assumed the presidency in 2013. My immediate predecessor was the ebullient Lynn Heller, whose Gettysburg Expressions collection is among the great art sites in our community. Chances are, you’ve seen Lynn’s masterful photographs, drawings and watercolors exhibited around town. She’s a gem.
Goodness. I’m running out of space. Perhaps the most renowned Round Table president was Harry Pfanz (1921-2015). When elected in 1959, Pfanz was lead historian at the National Park. He would go on to serve as the chief historian of the entire park service, then write the “Gettysburg Trilogy,” an essential resource for any student of the battle. “Chaplain” Chuck Teague, who took leadership in 2005, represented the Round Table at a hearing before the Pennsylvania Gaming and Control Board, speaking in opposition to a proposed local casino. Joseph Kendlehart (1895-1973), elected in 1969, was the grandson of David Kendlehart, famous for standing up to Jubal Early when R.E. Lee’s “bad old man” came to town on June 26, 1863. With 20 presidents left to be named, I have hit my word limit, and as poorly as I feel about that, must move on.
We have a great program planned for this month. On Thursday night, May 26, award winning author Cooper Wingert will speak about his book, “Slavery and the Underground Railroad in South Central Pennsylvania,” Gettysburg, of course, being an important first stop for many on the escape route. The meeting will be at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and website, cwrtgettysburg.org. Hope you can join us. Visitors are always welcome!
