The Physical Fitness Task Force offers both free hikes and walks in our beautiful Adams County. Occasionally people will ask about the difference or tell us that they can’t do hikes. So last month when I saw Ed Riggs’ article in the Gettysburg Times titled “The definition of a hike is best left to the individual” it perked my interest.
In his article he quoted the Outdoors at Weekends website as stating “Hiking is the activity to describe adventurous walking out on uneven trails in natural settings experiencing the delights of nature”. We try to follow this definition; walks – even surface, hikes – uneven, but, some of our walks can actually be a bit more hike-like than some of our hikes. An example is a walk on a farm or orchard path can be more uneven that a hike on a logging trail. So, in our descriptions of our hikes and walks we try to always describe the walking surface, so individuals can make their own decisions, just like Ed Riggs recommended. We also label our hikes as easy, moderate or difficult depending not only on the unevenness of the surface but also the steepness and duration of some inclines. If you ever have questions about the difficult of a walk or hike, please ask us – often there is a bypass or a turnaround that would skip a more difficult section.
Betsy Meyer is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County. The group meets by Zoom on the second Friday of each month. If you are interested in volunteering please call the above number.
