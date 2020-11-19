Year after year in the off season of cash crop growing sprouts many green fields for farmers. Why would these fields be green at such odd times of the year, like fall and winter? Well, these fields of green are cover crops planted after the harvest of cash crops. Cover crops are not a new idea in the world of farming, but only in recent times have we seen an increase use in them in Adams County. Cover crops aren’t your typical cash crop but serve a very important purpose to the farmer and the field.
Cover crops play many different, beneficial roles when it comes to the health of a crop field. There are many different reasons farmers would choose to grow them after they have harvested their cash crops. To start, a cover crop does simply what its name states, it covers the field with vegetation. Depending on what type of cover crop is planted, it can vary how well the field is covered. Another positive role of a cover crop is to improve and maintain good soil health and structure. Good soil structure allows the cover crop to reduce the impact of erosion by having micropores for water infiltration and good roots established in the soil.
