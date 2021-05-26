About a year ago, I shared the personal story of my Dad, who taught me about giving through the care, maintenance and replacement of a heavy-duty ladder shared by my family with others in my neighborhood — The Ladder: Quiet, Consistent Generosity, Gettysburg Times, 7/22/2020. In that column I explained how I came to learn that giving is not necessarily innate, but rather a learned behavior that relies on one generation teaching and inspiring the next.
Sadly, my father, Vincent Anthony Serpe, died a few months ago. COVID’s scourge separated him from my Mom, our family and his life well-lived. At 90, he was still adding things to his lengthy “things to do before I die” bucket-list and checking them off one by one. Unfortunately, number three on his list, “attend one more Shirley Bassey concert,” was not to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.