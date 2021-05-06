May is Mental Health Month. It is a time to consider the importance of our mental health especially during this time and with the pandemic. It includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. To promote mental health, it is important to have a balance in our lives of work, rest, and leisure. To decrease stigma, try to talk openly to your friends and family.
Some mental health issues that may arise, which impact our mental health, include: becoming socially withdrawn, ongoing sadness, mood changes, giving away personal possessions, irritability that does not subside, excessive worrying, and/or significant changes in eating or sleeping.
