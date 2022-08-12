An ally is defined as “one that is associated with another as a helper: a person or group that provides assistance and support in an ongoing effort, activity, or struggle — often now used specifically of a person who is not a member of a marginalized or mistreated group but who expresses or gives support to that group.” Realizing that your identity changes depending on circumstances you might find yourself in, I just wanted to share some generic tips for being an ally, in myriad instances.

Winston Churchill said, “It is better to do something than to do nothing while waiting to do everything.” Becoming an ally takes a lot of hard work. First, you must educate yourself about the issues, examine your own privilege, and do the hard work involved in reversing that privilege so that you treat others with marginalized identities as equals instead of inadvertently advancing your privilege and contributing to their oppression. Then, there are actions you can take to challenge and dismantle systems of oppression and injustices in our society. This whole process can be very challenging, and as you become more self-aware, you may experience guilt or shame and make mistakes along the way. For example, one step you can take is to intervene when you witness harassment of another individual.

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.