A Habitat volunteer is seemingly ending his mortal life with the same dignity and class with which he lived it. America’s best known Habitat volunteer, Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care and may well have passed away by the time this column appears.

Jimmy Carter was a post-president for 42 years and in many ways invented the idea of the “post-presidency” as an active and productive time. The precedents before him weren’t inspiring: a few ran again for the presidency (Fillmore, Cleveland, Teddy Roosevelt, Trump), one became a Confederate senator (John Tyler), many retired to well-deserved obscurity (both Johnsons, Buchanan), some (e.g., Nixon) wrote memoirs to rebuild a damaged reputation, others (Ford, Ike) played golf and enjoyed retirement, eight got no post-presidency and several others barely did.

Leon Reed is a board member of Adams County Habitat for Humanity.

