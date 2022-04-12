When presenting public history, a common question is, “Where did you get all that information?”
The answer to this inquiry is typically research into innumerable documents accessible via physical and increasingly digitized libraries, archives and other repositories. What begins as a seemingly straightforward question often ends with fresh insights that add content to an interpreter’s repertoire. What were once-disjointed names, dates and places form links, making history ever more relevant.
Recently, in preparing an online lesson as part of our digital education initiative at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC), I had the privilege to dig into one such saga regarding Gettysburg resident Elizabeth Chritzman.
On July 1, 1863, Lt. Col. George McFarland, a schoolteacher-turned-Civil War officer, suffered gunshot wounds through both legs behind Gettysburg’s Lutheran Seminary. One of McFarland’s soldiers carried him into the makeshift Seminary Hospital, where he remained during the battle, and for two-and-a-half months thereafter. Trapped behind Confederate lines, United States Army surgeon Dr. Amos Blakeslee tended to him without “instruments, medicines, and assistants,” which, wrote McFarland, “the rebs...took for their own use.”
In The Hospital on Seminary Ridge at the Battle of Gettysburg, historian Michael Dreese cited a column by veteran J. Howard Wert in the Harrisburg Daily Independent on Dec. 24, 1907. According to Wert, “Miss Lizzie Critzman” smuggled medical instruments past Confederate guards into the Seminary Hospital by “concealing them in her clothing.” It was reportedly with those tools that Dr. Blakeslee amputated McFarland’s right leg on July 3, followed weeks later by Elizabeth Chritzman (correctly spelled with an “h”) hosting McFarland’s visiting wife and children.
Neither McFarland nor Blakeslee specifically mentioned the tools’ source, but a further biographical examination of Chritzman provides noteworthy context and links.
As of 1860, “Lizzie” Chritzman resided at the southwest corner of Chambersburg and Franklin streets. Contemporaries described her as “brave,” “thoughtful” and “a kind, christian lady” (sic). Curiously, three familial relations offer medical, military and religious connections to her Seminary role, where, coincidentally, she smuggled medical instruments into a military hospital at a religious institution.
First cousin Dr. Henry Chritzman served as surgeon of the 8th and 57th Pennsylvania. Likewise, brother-in-law Dr. Benjamin Wagenseller was assistant surgeon of the 139th and 158th Pennsylvania, then head surgeon of the 201st Pennsylvania. Most intriguing, though, is another brother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Louis Albert Bikle.
A former student at none other than the Gettysburg Seminary, Bikle was chaplain of the 20th North Carolina. That Confederate regiment fought on the first day at Gettysburg and subsequently encamped on the slopes of Seminary Ridge. However, Bikle does not appear to have been with the unit until 1864.
“Lizzie” Chritzman died in 1900, and her remains are buried at Gettysburg’s Evergreen Cemetery. Hers is the story of one woman’s heroism. Beyond that, though, it showcases the importance of seeing how sources corroborate, and the captivating journey of a research rabbit hole.
