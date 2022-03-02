Drive through the forests, fields and towns of Adams County. Notice historic homes, barns, outbuildings, store fronts, banks, churches and other structures. They stand in testament to the quality of workmanship of early builders and to preservation by subsequent generations.
Not all have been protected. Look closely and see foundations with no structure and buildings at risk of collapse. Imagine how the county might look if more are lost.
Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) is dedicated to preservation, restoration and appreciation of this heritage. We know that preservation is valued by our communities and property owners. We understand that the future of these buildings will be literally in the hands of youths and young adults who appreciate this heritage and have developed preservation skills.
The HGAC Investing in Youth Initiative is committed to learning by doing. We are conducting Learning Labs in partnership with the Gettysburg Foundation at the George Spangler Farm and the Adams County Technical Institute.
Students in the Building Trades program spend a day learning from artisans how historic tradespeople created these structures.
Artisans give of their time and passion to talk about their careers and teach historic building techniques. Students learn to use multiple historic tools. By day’s end, they have created a model bent, the weight-carrying uprights of barns, along with carved pegs to join boards and split stones for foundations.
HGAC will be funding an internship for one student to gain experience with timber framing. We intend to offer more in the future and to add a post-high school scholarship for students of trades needed for preservation. HGAC is partnering with the Gettysburg Women’s Club to supplement their 2022 scholarships with a stipend for tools if the recipients are in a building trade useful for historic preservation.
We know that youth won’t value their local heritage without an understanding and appreciation of historic structures. One student told us he passed historic barns and had no idea how they were constructed or why they are so important. We want to work with more teachers to complement their curricula with historic learning experiences.
Our Initiative offers a scavenger hunt, Barn Quest, for youth and adults accompanying them, to help identify architectural features found on Adams County’s 1,500 historic barns. The Quest can be downloaded from our website: hgaconline.org.
To make all these learning experiences possible, we rely on volunteers and donors who are eagerly investing in youth. Thank you all. We invite others to join us. If you have questions or ideas for advancing education and skills of youth, please contact Bonnie Braun at 717-614-1516.
