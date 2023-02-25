On Jan. 7, a group of volunteers cut through a thicket of prickly bushes and vines in Brownsville, near Chambersburg, to reveal a great historic treasure. A treasure that links Thaddeus Stevens to the Underground Railroad and the service of black soldiers in the struggle against slavery.

The treasure was a long neglected graveyard that contained several tombstones of members of the United States Colored Troops who fought in the Civil War. One of the most prominent of these markers was for Alexander Raimer, who died in 1898 at age 82 and served in Company C 25th U.S. Colored Troops. The headstone is very handsome with a floral engraving at the top. Delving more into his background, it was discovered that the place of his burial is the Raimer Family Cemetery.

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/

