Each year on June 6, the world pauses to remember Operation Overlord, which resulted in the assault that has come to be known as the Normandy Invasion. The impact of that stunning Allied success and the part it ultimately played in bringing World War II to an end in the European Theater can never be underestimated. Neither can the role assumed and so brilliantly executed by the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces, General Dwight Eisenhower.
Even though conceived and planned by some of the brightest military and political minds of that time, General Eisenhower openly shared with his closest staff that the invasion involved substantial risks, and the potential for failure was significant. Nonetheless, he also believed and was prepared to act on that belief that it had to be done.
