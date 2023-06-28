We were excited to honor more than 60 exceptional students and their parents from across Adams County at the Adams County Community Foundation last month, where we awarded more than $160,000 on behalf of our donors. But we took some heat on social media for not posting a “visibly diverse” photo of our scholarship winners.
Our scholarship winners are diverse. Some of that diversity you can see and some can be easily overlooked in a snapshot.
How do we ensure diversity among our scholarship winners? To be honest, we don’t. Based on recommendations of the National Scholarship Providers Association, our review process is blind; names and photos are replaced with an identifying number. We’ve eliminated teacher recommendations and simply confirmed with schools that students are in ”good standing.”
Our scholarship selection process is based on donor criteria, including financial need, academic achievement, community service, hard work, and the ability to overcome adversity. To ensure a large and diverse pool of applicants, we reach out to schools, guidance counselors, social service organizations, after-school clubs, and sports teams to encourage students to apply for college or trade school scholarships.
That process works, and this year more than 200 Adams County students applied for a scholarship through the community foundation, which resulted in the selection of 60 winners who are a diverse group.
What can be done to increase the diversity of our scholarship winners? Consider: These scholarship awards come at the culmination of an 18-year investment in a student’s education. There are many twists and turns between birth and high school graduation, but here are three standout priorities for preparing children to become successful students and scholarship award winners at age 18.
First, children need to be ready to learn by age five. That means providing high-quality early childhood education for all, whether at a licensed daycare or home. Being ready to learn is much more than knowing the alphabet and counting to ten. Readiness requires that children develop their physical abilities, language skills, self-control, social skills, and desire to learn.
Second, third-grade reading success matters. One of the most important predictors of high school success is reading proficiently by the end of third grade. Though third-grade children are learning to read, after third grade students read to learn. So much of a school’s curriculum is based on reading that those who struggle can be quickly left behind.
Third, all students, particularly those in the middle school years, need year-round engagement to stem summer learning loss. Some children are privileged to live in homes where everyone reads for pleasure, and brain-teaser games are a source of family fun. Others need to find that out-of-school time stimulation elsewhere.
Investing in school readiness and supporting students at every level will not only increase the number of qualified Adams County students competing for scholarship dollars, it will boost the chances of success for every child in our community.
Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation. He can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or 717-337-0060.
