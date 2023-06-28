We were excited to honor more than 60 exceptional students and their parents from across Adams County at the Adams County Community Foundation last month, where we awarded more than $160,000 on behalf of our donors. But we took some heat on social media for not posting a “visibly diverse” photo of our scholarship winners.

Our scholarship winners are diverse. Some of that diversity you can see and some can be easily overlooked in a snapshot.

Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation. He can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or 717-337-0060.

