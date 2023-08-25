Mary was running late for work when she pulled into the parking lot. As she hurried into the office, she noticed a thumb drive on the ground. She picked it up and saw it was labeled “Sally’s Dance Recital.” As a mom, she wanted to find the rightful owner, so she put it in her pocket.
A little while later, after catching up on email, Mary remembered the thumb drive. She thought she could find the owner’s information on it and get it back to them. She put the drive into her laptop and opened it up. It contained a bunch of pictures. Clicking on one, Mary began to look for clues.
Little did she know she had just launched a virus into her corporate network. While Mary was searching for the owner, the virus searched for critical information that could be used for financial gain.
Bad guys constantly look for ways to get into company files and are getting increasingly creative daily. In this instance, they intended to trick someone like Mary by making her believe the thumb drive only contained innocent pictures, and it worked.
Security awareness is everyone’s responsibility. Now more than ever, we need to think about what we are doing to secure our information. Hackers will use all sorts of tactics. This can include getting you to click on and launch a virus or give out personal information that can lead to a security breach.
Some tricks to watch out for include phishing emails. These fraudulent messages are made to look like they came from someone you know but are a hacking attempt. If you receive an email asking for financial information or passwords, always call the person who sent it and verify. Never provide sensitive information by email.
Another is scam phone calls. “Congratulations, you just won $5,000. All you need to do is verify your banking information, and we will wire you the money.” Uh-oh, now your bank account has been drained. Wiring money is an easy scam with little accountability to recover your losses.
Next are text messages. “We have a great offer for you; click the link for more information.” Great, now we have your personal information up on the Dark Web. Never click on to-good-to-be-true offers.
As mentioned before, look out for loose thumb drives. Never plug one into your computer if you ever find one lying around. Give it to your IT team or turn it into the police.
Finally, ever scan a QR code if you don’t know what it is for. It may take you to a site looking to steal your information.
Awareness of what is happening around you and thinking before you click are ways to help prevent accidentally exposing yourself to security breaches. Remember, security awareness is everyone’s responsibility. Stay safe and stay vigilant.
Rob Ginder is the vice president of sales and marketing for TREYSTA technology management, located in Gettysburg and York. Security awareness questions? Please reach out to him at marketing@teamtreysta.com or 717-885-9591.
