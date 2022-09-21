Do you want to start a new business or improve on the one you already have? HACC is offering the tools to help you succeed with its new Entrepreneurship Diploma Program.
This program includes topics that will broaden the knowledge, skills and entrepreneurial mindset of students who enroll in this one-semester program.
In addition, students will learn current industry trends to help determine their next steps toward establishing a new business, advancing an existing business or taking another business to a higher level. By offering the program completely online, students can participate in the class from wherever they choose. Also, this program seamlessly stacks into HACC’s business associate in applied science (AAS) degree. This pathway can decrease a student’s time for an associate degree completion and transfer to a four-year institution.
The entrepreneurial spirit is growing among individuals and within businesses and organizations. Some individuals value working for themselves, and many businesses value employees who have an entrepreneurial spirit. For several years, entrepreneurship was on the decline; however, it has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many communities are experiencing a surge of new types of businesses on the rise. Communities are eager to work together to solve real issues and create new ideas to make sustainable solutions. Gaining this type of credential will further enhance an entrepreneur’s skills and give their business the cutting-edge advancement that it needs.
Students who enroll in this program will be given tools for personal self-assessment and to create and present a feasibility study that leads to a sound business plan.
In addition, the curriculum is designed to prepare students to:
● Recognize problems as opportunities that lead to innovative solutions
● Investigate business practices and opportunities, which promote sustainability in the global community
● Identify societal changes and their impact on business through the lens of inclusion and diversity in entrepreneurial endeavors
● Evaluate basic financial information for business decision making
● Develop management and marketing tools to promote their business
Implementation and curricular efforts for developing this program were led by Richard Cordaro, MBA, assistant professor of business, and Michelle Myers, Ed.D., professor of management.
For more information, please contact Jazmin Simpson at 717-801-3327.
Jazmin Simpson is associate dean of the School of Business, Technology and Industry at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
