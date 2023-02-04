Farming is unpredictable, with many outside forces dictating your success in the field. Since you can’t control the weather, the only thing that can guarantee a yield, or indemnity in place of a yield, is crop insurance. Crop insurance can help you survive an unforeseen disaster and return your business to profitability, improve your cash flow in a down year and manage your risk.

As we look ahead to the spring and prepare for planting season, now is a great time to seriously consider getting reliable coverage for your operation.

Kathi Levan is the crop insurance manager for Horizon Farm Credit.

