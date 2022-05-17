“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28
Unlike so many who find their way to the Agape House, she was reared in a loving family that gave her Christian values. Now only 25, she was married in 2019 and became pregnant five months later. The pregnancy was difficult; she was sick, and her baby girl arrived two months early. While she was pregnant, her husband was unfaithful and then became abusive.
After one terrifying incident in late 2021, she fled with her baby and went home to her parents. They took her in with love but knew she needed a better long-term solution in a place where she’d feel safe. Her mother referred her to the Agape House. She knew that there was more demand than available spaces. She prayed that whoever needed it most would be accepted. She felt blessed when she was admitted to Agape House in January.
Having been bullied in high school, she completed her diploma through the PA Cyber School. After finishing high school, she moved to Florida, following a young man who turned out to be an alcoholic and abusive. Although she left him soon afterwards, she stayed in Florida for three years, found work, and earned her associate’s degree in criminal justice.
She worked at an all-boys juvenile treatment center in Florida where she was sexually assaulted more than once. Feeling homesick and missing family, she returned to Pennsylvania when she was 21. She found work in a local juvenile treatment center where she met the man she married after dating for about five months.
In an attempt to deal with the stress of her work with troubled young men, she began drinking heavily after returning from Florida. When she realized that she could not stay sober on her own, she found her way to Alcoholics Anonymous last year. She has been sober for more than eight months and gratefully credits AA with having changed her life.
She is now working at a local grocery store, attending church, and saving money. Her little girl is in day care and doing well. She is very grateful for the loving support that she is getting at Agape House. She’s more disciplined, able to set goals, stay focused, and get things done.
She has applied for a housing voucher from the state and dreams of one day having a home of her own. She and her husband are getting counseling through her church. She is hopeful but cautious. Her top priority is protecting herself and her little girl.
She wants to complete her bachelor’s degree and find work helping troubled young people. She thinks her own difficult past can be an asset in helping others to find healing.
