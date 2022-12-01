The Physical Fitness Task Force offers both free hikes and walks in our beautiful Adams County. Occasionally people will ask about the difference or tell us that they can’t do hikes. The Outdoors at Weekends website reads: “Hiking is the activity to describe adventurous walking out on uneven trails in natural settings experiencing the delights of nature.”
We try to follow this definition: walks – even surface; hikes – uneven, but, some of our walks can actually be a bit more hike-like than some of our hikes. An example is a walk on a farm or orchard path can be more uneven that a hike on a logging trail. So, in our descriptions of our hikes and walks we try to always describe the walking surface, so individuals can make their own decisions. We also label our hikes as easy, moderate or difficult depending not only on the unevenness of the surface but also the steepness and duration of some inclines. If you ever have questions about the difficulty of a walk or hike, please ask us, often there is a bypass or a turnaround that would skip a more difficult section.
There are many great benefits to outdoor recreation, whether it be walking or hiking. Exercise in general offers great cardiovascular benefits as well as mental and emotional perks and even helps prevent diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Exercising outdoors has the added benefit of being a calming influence. Scientists have actually measured changes in brain waves during outdoor exercise that cause relaxation. They say that any relief from stress (which negatively affects both memory and mood) also helps the brain. Interestingly, neuroscientists have found that hiking offers one additional benefit of improving memory tied directly to the uneven surface discussed above.
Dr. Sarah McEwen from the Pacific Neuroscience Institute explains that when you are hiking on natural terrain you have to use special navigational skills, your memory, and attention with every step. This is much more cognitively challenging that walking on a treadmill or most sidewalks. The extra focus required is especially good for your hippocampus which is a region of your brain essential for learning, memory and navigation.
Additionally, they explain that the thinking involved in hiking involves neuroplasticity which is the nervous system’s ability to accommodate new information. She says this is the “vital superpower of our nervous system.” Studies have shown that older adults who learn new complex skills like hiking show marked improvements in memory.
Whether you want to see if this memory stuff is true for you, or just want to get out and enjoy nature, please consider joining the Physical Fitness Task Force Winter Hikes. Please join us on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9:30 a.m., or Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1:30 p.m., for group hiking. Or join the local state parks for their last day or first day hikes on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Please check www.facebook.com/healthyadamscounty or call 717-337-4137 for more details.
Betsy Meyer is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County. The group meets by Zoom on the second Friday of each month. If you are interested in volunteering please call the above number.
