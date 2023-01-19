It’s been quite a year for the Gettysburg Green Gathering (GGG). Projects have included trash pickups, memorial native tree plantings, a major donation for youth scholarships at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve, and care and maintenance on existing tree plantings and pollinator gardens around the area.

“We strive to be family friendly with all our programs and activities,” said Steve Zimmerman, co-chair of the GGG. “Next spring, we hope to bring in a ‘butterfly lady’ who will teach kids and their parents how to raise monarch butterflies right at home. This year the highlight was probably the advocate for ‘homegrown national park’ we brought to town in late fall.”

Submitted by Will Lane for the Gettysburg Green Gathering.

