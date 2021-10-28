The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) will conduct its annual meeting virtually on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. At what has traditionally been a potluck supper we will review the past year, approve the 2022 budget, elect officers and nominate new board members. We will also return to having a guest speaker. The 2021 Lifetime of Peacemaking recipient Judy Leslie will discuss her longtime advocacy efforts with the group.
Our world and particularly Adams County have experienced considerable challenge in the past 20 months. Regardless of the turmoil and uncertainty challenging our lives today, ICPJ has continued to fulfil our mission that seeks to nurture dialogue on peace, social justice, and environmental balance and to enrich our community by inspiring individuals to work nonviolently toward the realization of those values in human society.
