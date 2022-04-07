Karl Mattson is noted for plenty of accomplishments in this town, chaplain of Gettysburg College,1977-1991, and director of The Center for Public Service, 1991- 2021, as two examples.
Less known is he initiated Habitat for Humanity here locally. In 1986, Karl and his wife, Marge, participated in a Habitat International project in Nicaragua.
While there Millard Fuller, the founder of Habitat, came to dedicate the cluster of homes. Bombing on the border of Honduras during the Contra-Sandinista conflict caused the proceedings to pause temporarily, but they completed the dedication.
The following year, Chaplain Mattson returned to Nicaragua with some students for a home build.
The delegation came home committed to starting a Habitat chapter at the college; on a 1988 trip to Georgia, they personally received their charter from Mr. Fuller and President Jimmy Carter. Dennis Rhoades and Mindi Swann were the main campus organizers and Dennis the first president of the College Habitat.
For several years this college group was involved in build projects, but mostly in areas outside of Gettysburg.
It was decided that the college Habitat group should be expanded into a larger community chapter. It became clear to Karl and co-organizer Gerald Christianson that they needed some influential community leaders to launch and sustain this venture.
Some of those early participants were Herm Stuempfle, president of the seminary; Jim Sneering, a deacon at St. Francis; Wayne Hill, a developer and builder; Richard Waybright of Mason Dixon Farms; Robert McConky and Bob Crouthamel, builders; and eventually Phil Jones of the Gettysburg Times and community leaders Walter Powell and Jean Odom. According to Habitat International records the charter for Habitat-Adams County was dated Oct.1, 1989.
Like many organizations, the new Habitat struggled to become better known in the community. At one point someone called Habitat’s headquarters in Americus, Ga., to ask for a speaker.
To their surprise Mrs. Fuller, the founder’s wife, answered the phone and suggested that her husband, Millard, would be making a presentation in Lancaster, Pa., and would be happy to come to Gettysburg if the group could cover his hotel bill. He came and spoke at the college chapel and seminary refectory and met with numerous people from the area.
One huge development for Habitat happened when Phil Jones bought the Gettysburg Times. He decided to move it out of town to its current location on Fairfield Road and bought a parcel of land with more acreage than needed for the new building.
He and his wife donated the extra land, now known as Carpenters Village, to the local chapter of Habitat. Planning was approved for the first two townhouse units in 1993 with the remining two in 1997 and 1998. Amazingly the Habitat team and this community were able to build four units, each containing three homes of affordable housing for the Gettysburg community.
After recovering from that endeavor, Habitat settled on building one house at a time.
However, in more recent times, a lot was purchased on Fifth Street in Gettysburg that was approved for a duplex.
As adjacent lots were made available, board member Bill Scott kept saying that we needed to buy these lots, and subsequently three duplexes consisting of six more homes were added to our total of over 40-plus dwellings, built or rehabbed in Gettysburg and Biglerville.
Presidents of Habitat-Adams County who have served over the years include Richard Waybright, Wayne Hill, Dan Hans, Scott Waller, John Van Meerbeke, Pete Ricker and currently Bill Tyson.
In addition, several hundred others have served on the board, with countless others serving or providing lunch and working on homes, donating materials and providing financial support.
We look forward to such great community support as we continue to offer families a hand-up as they experience the joy of participating in building and living in their homes.
