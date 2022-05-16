My name is Kaylene Bere, and I am very excited to have recently accepted the assistant market manager position with the Adams County Farmers Market. I have been a resident of Gettysburg my entire life and look forward to this opportunity to make a positive impact on the community.
With Mother’s Day being just behind us, I thought it would be good to talk about how the farmers market helps promote family values and offers an opportunity for loved ones to spend quality time together.
As a mother of two, a high schooler and a kindergartener, sometimes finding an activity we all can enjoy together can be challenging.
Thankfully, trips to the farmers market are something we all look forward to. The market offers engaging activities and a family-friendly environment that children of all ages can enjoy.
I’ve found that baked goods, donuts, fresh flowers, strawberries, and sidewalk chalk are great motivators for my children to get up in the morning and join me for our weekly market excursion.
My daughters have also participated in some of the extraordinary kid-friendly events hosted by the Adams County Farmers Market, such as Kid’s Day and Art at the Market in partnership with Lincoln Elementary.
Young Entrepreneurs Day has also been an incredible program to help teach our community’s kids about how to launch their very own ‘small businesses,’ and I’m excited to be helping bring that one-day event back for the 2022 market season.
The Adams County Farmers Market offers regular educational activities, which are an effective way for parents to teach their kids about the importance of good nutrition, agriculture, and community involvement.
Sometimes I even let my kids do the farmers market shopping themselves, which I have found to be a great way to guide healthy decision-making and cultivate a love for fresh, local fruits and vegetables.
Additionally, the food assistance programs at the Adams County Farmers Market, such as SNAP Double Dollars and the nutrition incentives for WIC clients, ensure that all families of all income levels can feel welcome when they visit. In 2021, over 250 WIC clients redeemed their Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits at the Adams County Farmers Market.
The farmers market has a festival-like atmosphere with a totally different vibe from a conventional grocery store, making grocery shopping at the farmers market a much more family-oriented experience – and requires much less coercion to get the kids out the door.
I have even enjoyed taking my mother on dates to the market, which has been a great way to spend quality time with her as well. You can always leave the farmers market knowing you supported local farms, businesses, and vendors while making healthy choices with your family, friends, and community.
So come out and see us every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 29.
Come and enjoy the good food, live music, and various excellent selections to choose from. Spend time with the whole family; bring the kids, bring your mom, or meet up with a friend. We look forward to seeing you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.