September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. It also is the bedrock of the Adams County Library’s mission of opening gateways of exploration by connecting people with opportunities to enrich their lives.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, book and media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests and find their voice.
At any of our six Adams County Library locations, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities mentioned above, including our eBook and eAudiobook platform, CloudLibrary (there are over 7,000 digital magazine titles in CloudLibrary Newstand), our language learning software Mango Languages, as well as the other nearly 45 links to digital resources on our library’s website, available for free to all ages, all with just a free library card.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children including being one of the first places they get to learn about being around others, working together and how to behave. This is accomplished by attending one of our in-person story time programs for those yet not quite old enough for school. All of our story times follow appropriate educational benchmarks as given by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for preschoolers. In addition to our weekly story times, special events are sprinkled throughout September that focus on a specific topic or learning goal for children in the elementary and middle school age ranges.
Some of these programs include:
• Gettysburg Library on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.: Counting Coins. Come learn about money and coins from an expert from Member’s First Credit Union.
• Carroll Valley Library on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.: Is Air Really There? Join former Fairfield Elementary School teacher, Mrs. Spalding, as we bring her out of retirement to talk about the air all around us.
• Harbaugh-Thomas Library on Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.: Choreography & Dance. TCC choreography instructor Sophia Gray guides attendees through stretching and cardio moves. Hip-Hop, jazz and ballet styles are incorporated into this dance session which continues weekly thereafter.
• Littlestown Library on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.: Kid Scientists, Strawbees. Take on a challenge or let your imagination soar with Strawbees, a kit full of straws and connectors where the sky’s the limit on what you can create.
• New Oxford Library on Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.: Create-A-Maze. Creativity meets construction – build a hand crafted maze using the planks provided by the Keva Bot Maker Maze and other items provided. Through the building process you will learn about design, proportions and your imagination.
• Trone Memorial Library on Sept. 7: Music and Movement Storytime. Join Miss Sherry for a fun time with lots of movement, games and music to get you by. Continues regularly.
Adams County Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit htttp://www.adamslibrary.org.
Brandt A. Ensor is the assistant executive director of Adams County Library.
