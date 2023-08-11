Before we knew it, summer was over. Summer can be an amazing time for kids to have fun roasting marshmallows, swimming, and spending quality time with family and friends. Getting ready to go back to school and for the fall can also be exciting. Returning to school opens up a new year of possibilities and opportunities. What is your goal for the school year? Do you want to make new friends? Become a better reader? Learn a new subject? Whatever the answer, the Adams County Library System (ACLS) can help.

The start of a new school year can also feel intimidating. One of the best things to do is take it one step at a time. One of the easiest ways to get started at the library is by getting a library card. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. A library card is your key to accessing all that ACLS has to offer. You can get a card at any of our six branches. Just head to the one closest to you to get yours today. All we need is something with your current address on it, and you are all set. Once you have a card, you can check out books and eBooks and access all our online resources.

Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian/coordinator for the Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.