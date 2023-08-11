Before we knew it, summer was over. Summer can be an amazing time for kids to have fun roasting marshmallows, swimming, and spending quality time with family and friends. Getting ready to go back to school and for the fall can also be exciting. Returning to school opens up a new year of possibilities and opportunities. What is your goal for the school year? Do you want to make new friends? Become a better reader? Learn a new subject? Whatever the answer, the Adams County Library System (ACLS) can help.
The start of a new school year can also feel intimidating. One of the best things to do is take it one step at a time. One of the easiest ways to get started at the library is by getting a library card. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. A library card is your key to accessing all that ACLS has to offer. You can get a card at any of our six branches. Just head to the one closest to you to get yours today. All we need is something with your current address on it, and you are all set. Once you have a card, you can check out books and eBooks and access all our online resources.
Our online resources are available for free with your card and are there to help you and your child with homework and research projects. One resource called Kids Infobites can be found on our website. This resource has information for grades kindergarten through fifth grade. It has topics such as animals, science, social studies, sports, and many more. Logging on is easy; just use your library card. If you have older children, we have online resources for them, which can be found under the tab “eLibrary.” Just hover down to “Digital Resources.” There, you will find all of the resources available for kids, teens, and adults. Please let us know if you need help with these or any of our resources.
If you are looking for ways to stay active and busy in the school year, please stop by one of our programs. All six branches offer free programs for ages newborn to 100. There are plenty of fun and educational programs for the whole family to enjoy. If you enjoyed participating in SummerQuest, the fun does not stop in the fall. Many of the programs you enjoyed will be offered again. If there was a program you particularly enjoyed, please let us know. If this school year has you and your kids wanting to try something new, there is always a new experience to be tried at your local library.
If you want to know what programs are going on, come to any branch and take home our “What’s Happening” brochure. This is your guide to all of the programs that are being offered. You will find things from crafts to gaming. You can always read more about our programs and register for them on our website: https://www.adamslibrary.org/. As you’re getting ready to wrap up for summer, remember that ACLS is here to help you.
Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian/coordinator for the Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.