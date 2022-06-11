Gettysburg for Gun Sense is in our eighth year of studying gun violence in America, and there are always new things to learn, both positive and negative. A central positive lesson is that Adams County hunters are among the most responsible firearms owners. Whenever we hand out information on safe gun storage, several hunters come by to read the material. Satisfied, they typically then request that we keep handing out this material. They are horrified that some people do not store guns safely. Along the same lines was the positive experience of four phone calls in December of 2014. The callers shared concerns about the first vigil we had for victims of gun violence. Tragically, there are still vigils every year in December, remembering Sandy Hook, as well as the over 40,000 Americans killed each year due to gun violence. What made these 2014 calls positive was the bipartisan agreement they revealed.
Two of the four calls came from people concerned that the vigil would be anti-gun. No, I explained, these Sandy Hook vigils are supportive of responsible gun owners and of the 2nd Amendment. The only policy statement from the Newtown Alliance organizing the vigils is support for universal background checks. Here in PA that would mean closing the loophole that means long guns of every kind (including AR-15 assault rifles) are sold without a background check, in what are considered private sales. One resulting tragedy is that 48% of law enforcement lives lost due to gun violence in PA are killed with a long gun, making closing that loophole an immediate need.
Both of my first callers immediately stated that of course they believed in universal background checks. Then, in both cases, came the added comment that no one outside the military needs an assault rifle. Following these calls, two others called, concerned that the planned vigil did not sound anti-gun, and they felt it should be anti-gun. My reply was the same, that no, Sandy Hook vigils are supportive of responsible gun owners and the 2nd Amendment, universal background checks being the only policy called for. These callers, too, stated immediate support for universal background checks. Both went on to say, you guessed it, that no one outside the military needs an AR-15. So much for polarization on the topic of gun reform in America. In Adams County, as in the rest of the country, support for background checks is a super-majority, and AR-15s are not the hunting rifle of choice. Why don’t our legislators listen to their constituents and pass state bill SB88, and federal bill HR8, requiring a background check for every gun, every sale?
Sadly, money has much to do with it. As mentioned by John Spangler in June 4th’s Reporters Notebook, money from the NRA’s lobbying arm, the ILA, has a strangle hold on legislator votes. Now, we’ve learned that lobbying also comes from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Gun Owners of America, The National Association for Gun Rights, and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. All support the lie that closing background check loopholes would somehow hurt responsible gun owners. Promoting the selling of guns without background checks comes at the cost of American lives. We must demand that legislators pass State bill SB88, and Federal bill HR8.
