Many drivers, perhaps most, were taught to keep their hands on opposite sides on the steering wheel at 10 and 2 o’clock (imagine the steering wheel as a clock face). While 10 and 2 is still an acceptable position, there are other hand positions that are even more acceptable and are also recommended for additional safety. Many drivers find that the 9 and 3 position is actually more comfortable. Not only is the 9 and 3 position completely acceptable, it is actually a bit safer because it keeps the driver’s hands clearer of the airbag should it deploy. That said, the most important consideration is finding the hand position that allows you to keep both hands on the wheel while maintaining maximum control of the vehicle.

You may have also heard about 8 and 4 hand positioning, and there are good reasons for it. First, sliding hands down to 8 and 4 further reduces the risk of injury if the airbag should deploy because your hands will be pushed into your lap instead of flying upwards or towards your face. Second, 8 and 4 also decreases the likelihood of swerving should an obstacle suddenly appear; it’s harder to swerve or oversteer when your hands are lower on the steering wheel. Finally, during long stretches of highway, 8 and 4 allows you to relax your muscles more and reduces the amount of stress on your neck, shoulders, and upper back.

Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

