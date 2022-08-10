Many drivers, perhaps most, were taught to keep their hands on opposite sides on the steering wheel at 10 and 2 o’clock (imagine the steering wheel as a clock face). While 10 and 2 is still an acceptable position, there are other hand positions that are even more acceptable and are also recommended for additional safety. Many drivers find that the 9 and 3 position is actually more comfortable. Not only is the 9 and 3 position completely acceptable, it is actually a bit safer because it keeps the driver’s hands clearer of the airbag should it deploy. That said, the most important consideration is finding the hand position that allows you to keep both hands on the wheel while maintaining maximum control of the vehicle.
You may have also heard about 8 and 4 hand positioning, and there are good reasons for it. First, sliding hands down to 8 and 4 further reduces the risk of injury if the airbag should deploy because your hands will be pushed into your lap instead of flying upwards or towards your face. Second, 8 and 4 also decreases the likelihood of swerving should an obstacle suddenly appear; it’s harder to swerve or oversteer when your hands are lower on the steering wheel. Finally, during long stretches of highway, 8 and 4 allows you to relax your muscles more and reduces the amount of stress on your neck, shoulders, and upper back.
Regardless of which hand position you choose, the main thing to remember is to always keep BOTH hands on opposite sides of the wheel in a position that makes you feel comfortable and in control. A few more tips to keep you safe: Keep your grip firm, yet gentle; don’t “death-grip” the wheel. Hold the wheel with your fingers instead of the palms of your hands.
This is the first summer for a new “hot car” law in Pennsylvania aimed to protect dogs and cats from being left unattended in hot cars. Last October, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1216, the Motor Vehicle Extreme Heat Protection Act. The law was created to prevent dogs and cats from being left in parked cars. When it’s 85 degrees outside, the temperature inside a parked car can reach 100 degrees within 10 minutes and 120 degrees within 30 minutes. Leaving the windows slightly open doesn’t make much difference.
A police officer, humane officer, animal control officer or other public safety professional can remove a dog or cat from an unattended motor vehicle if they believe the dog or cat is in imminent danger or harm after a reasonable search for the operator of the vehicle. The officer who removes a dog or cat from the vehicle must leave a conspicuous note for the driver that includes the officer’s information and details on where to pick up the pet. The police officer, humane officer or public safety professional who removes a dog or cat from an unattended vehicle is protected from liability for any damages.
If you see a pet in a car who you think is in danger, don’t try to save it yourself because the law doesn’t protect civilians. Instead, call for help.
Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.