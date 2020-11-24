I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Sherry Welsh last week about transportation and its impact on community development. During our conversation, I came to the striking conclusion that we, collectively, are heavily reliant on dependable transportation to access life sustaining services and resources such as employment and business vitality, shelter, medical care, food and amenities, education, finance, the list goes on. We are a society that is constantly moving and consuming. Without this essential service, our limitations would be significant and life-altering.
Dr. Welsh is a 3P ride administrator and senior project manager of Central Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, an expert on all things transportation. However, I learned that her priority is not only promoting access to transportation, but also building inclusion, identifying barriers for folks in the community, and finding funding to make effective service provision possible. Dr. Welsh goes on to explain that “transportation is often times the essential connection needed to get people to places that allow them to live their lives. That can be things such as life-sustaining services like chemotherapy or dialysis, to grocery stores, or to places of employment. In the absence of public transportation, individuals are at risk for becoming sicker, hungry, and socially isolated.”
Caroline Johnson is coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
