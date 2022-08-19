In May, I had the honor of presenting The People Project at the PA State Legislative Caucus on Arts and Culture. Designated as a highlighted project, The People Project embodies the power of art and stories to connect us as human beings, emphasizing why it is so important to support and participate in the arts in our communities.

Last week, a participant from our first Healing Arts women’s group hand-delivered a thank you note to me. She emphasized what a wonderful experience the class had been for her as she addressed challenges in her personal life. Participation offered her an outlet to momentarily escape those stresses while learning ways to creatively cope that she “had never experienced in all of her 70 years.” She also developed bonds with women in the community whom she had never met before.

Lisa Cadigan is executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-5006; email, aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org. Our mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

