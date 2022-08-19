In May, I had the honor of presenting The People Project at the PA State Legislative Caucus on Arts and Culture. Designated as a highlighted project, The People Project embodies the power of art and stories to connect us as human beings, emphasizing why it is so important to support and participate in the arts in our communities.
Last week, a participant from our first Healing Arts women’s group hand-delivered a thank you note to me. She emphasized what a wonderful experience the class had been for her as she addressed challenges in her personal life. Participation offered her an outlet to momentarily escape those stresses while learning ways to creatively cope that she “had never experienced in all of her 70 years.” She also developed bonds with women in the community whom she had never met before.
Over the past 10 weeks, Adam County Arts Council’s (ACAC) halls have been filled with laughter of children, decorated with their creative masterpieces, and permeated by aromas of savory dishes and baked goods from culinary camps. The summer camp season ended with our Encouragement Award luncheon, celebrating campers designated by teachers as showing a desire to explore creativity above and beyond expectations.
As summer comes to an end, we move into another season of adult classes in painting, pottery, jewelry, piano, photography, and stained glass. Music Together® classes will begin again for families with young children at the AEC and in the YWCA’s Pre-K Counts classrooms, which serve families at 300% below poverty.
The Kids Cooking Club will resume at schools in Conewago Valley and Upper Adams school districts, and new after-school opportunities will begin throughout the six school districts. Seniors will continue to sing, paint, and cook at area senior centers. The Art Oasis in Lincoln Square will continue its robust season of performances and demonstrations through October.
And staff are already hard at work planning community celebrations to carry us through 2022, beginning with The People Project and Halloween Costume Party in October, Giving Spree in November, and the Annual Gingerbread Celebration and Jingle Ball in December.
The arts touch us all throughout the year and across our lifetimes. At the PA Caucus, I was moved by Rep. Joe Ciresi’s speech. He challenged all present to close our eyes and imagine a world without art. “You can’t!” he shouted.
Every day, we witness architecture of living and working spaces; wear clothes designed by artists; hear music in our cars and in stores; eat food creatively prepared for specific combinations of tastes, smells, textures, and aesthetic appearances; watch movies and TV shows that employ not only actors and directors, but also set, costume, light, and sound designers and cinematographers.
When we are lucky, we witness live performances in theatre and music or see original works of art in galleries and throughout the community. As we move from summer to fall, I encourage you to remember ACAC as a place of exploration, connection, and refuge. I hope you will support upcoming events and fundraisers, which ensure that this important work can continue.
Lisa Cadigan is executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-5006; email, aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org. Our mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
