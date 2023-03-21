“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28

She came to Agape House last November after realizing that living with one of her daughters was not going to work for either of them. An independent, strong-willed woman, she had previously lived for six years in a modest apartment in the Gettysburg Borough. She was stunned last summer to receive a 30-day eviction notice from her landlord. There had been no complaints, no conflicts. She later learned that the landlord wanted to use the apartment for their daughter who is a student at Gettysburg College.

The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, visit http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.

