Upon my arrival to Ft. Dix New Jersey, returning from my tour of duty in Iraq, I was met with a custody battle over my then 6-year-old son. When hearing the news that I was going to be sued in court for custody of my son (who my ex-husband would not allow me to talk with on the phone while deployed), owed $1,200 in arrears for child support, and couldn’t find a lawyer in the area to represent me, due to conflict of interest, I thought all hope was lost.
If it wasn’t for my husband being such a strong support system for me, the situation could have been more dire. I reached out to the Suicide Hotline that the VA promotes, but no one ever called me back. That was in 2009, and the VA has made leaps and bounds for women veterans. Still striving to be better, but changing the stigma and supporting our women veterans has become a championed campaign throughout our nation.
Depression stemming from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), that was more than likely caused by Military Sexual Trauma is to blame for the largest plague on our women veterans. While married to my ex-husband I suffered through this while on active duty in Europe. Causing me to carry this burden throughout my life, and compiling more trauma, until I was forced to seek help.
Survivors of Military Sexual Trauma (MST) can face a range of challenges including substance abuse, depression, insomnia, anger/rage outbursts, homelessness, and unemployment.
Women are the fastest growing group in the Veteran Population. “Currently, there are 1.9 million living women Veterans, who make up 9.4 percent of the total Veteran population. At each VA medical center nationwide, a women Veterans program manager is designated to advise and advocate for women Veterans. These program managers help coordinate services for eligible women for both primary and specialized care.” We’re here anytime, day or night — 24/7. Women’s Health. (n.d.). Retrieved February 11, 2022, from https://www.research.va.gov/topics/womens_health.cfm#research5.
The VA has also developed mental health specific programs that are tailored for women suffering from PTSD and MST related ailments that include free confidential counseling and treatment. Evaluations and assistance for issues including depression, mood, and anxiety disorders, intimate partner and domestic violence, sexual trauma, parenting and anger management, and marital, caregiver, or family related stress. They are also providing training to civilian therapists who are within residential communities outside of the VA specifically for survivors of MST, to better help women veterans. There is even a free app named Beyond MST that survivors can download onto any smartphone and have access anywhere.
When embarking on my journey to recovery God led me to a group of women through an online program named WoVeN. This was an eight-week journey with six other women (two certified peer leaders), that met online once a week at 8:00 P.M. We followed a set curriculum that was developed by Boston University School of Medicine. The group goals are to provide a safe space for women veterans of all ages, branches, and service eras to come together to share their experiences in a supportive environment, encourage peers to give and receive support from one another, offer topics of interest to women veterans for group discussion-including esteem, stress management, connections with others, and lifelong bonds. I was then able to obtain a Free Certified Peer Specialist certificate, after attending an online training for 2 days. This experience was life changing and the research shows that this is one of the most effective ways to reduce the effects of MST stemming from PTSD.
Here’s to Strong Women
May we know them,
May we be them,
May we raise them.
Quote by Amy Rees Anderson
