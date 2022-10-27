What an amazing time of year it is here in Adams County. School is in mid-session, vibrant autumn colors abound, interesting Halloween decorations are on display, fall sports are front and center and we look forward to another season of giving. If you recall back just a short year ago, Adams County leapt onto the national scene claiming a distinction we must hold with the greatest pride. Little ole Adams County, Pennsylvania became the most generous community per capita in the entire U.S. on a single day of giving we know as the Giving Spree. This incredible event hosted, fully managed and supported by our very own Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) blew the nearest competitors out of the water. I mean the entire country, including a place where everything is purported to be bigger: Dallas, Texas (and its nine surrounding counties). Let that sink in for a moment…crazy, but true.
After a quick pat on your back, realize we’ve got folks gunning for us. On Nov. 3, the ACCF’s Giving Spree is back to support the nearly 100 nonprofit organizations that make our area a magnificent place to live. Each entity has a mission that attracts donors to contribute as they see fit. In my opinion, our Giving Spree promotes one of the finest forms of personal financial discretion because it allows anyone to make a gift that goes exactly where they intend it to do great work in our community.
The big question then is how much and where to donate? Obviously, this is a very personal decision. As a former Giving Spree volunteer, I have witnessed truly inspiring moments. One moment in particular stands out. While stationed at the drive-thru check-out a couple years ago at the Gettysburg Area High School, a car drove up and the back window was rolled down by hand. Two children in the back seat handed me a couple dollar bills and some change. The mom/driver told me her children had saved their allowance and insisted to share it at the spree. It took all I had not to well up with tears as I graciously accepted this remarkable gift from fellow neighbors of most modest means.
As a member of the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC), I’m fond of our mission dedicated to preserving the lands and rural character of this beautiful community. It is foundational, the base of the pyramid so to speak. Builders say the most critical part of any structure is its foundation. Our open land and natural spaces elevate and sustain all who live and visit here. It is truly limited, once gone it is gone. Without it, our area would lose a special and unique feel of days gone by as we increasingly become surrounded by urban environs. Our preservation efforts not only link us to an important past that defines our county’s place in American history, but they also help us maintain and sustain resources so desperately needed moving forward. We will never wish for less open space or fewer connections to pristine natural habitat. I hope you will join me in supporting our land conservancy in this critical pursuit.
Come Nov. 3, enjoy connecting with nonprofit organizations of your choice. May they energize your spirit of giving to do good for us all in this most special of places we call home. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, except when it comes to giving.
Dave Salisbury is the president of the LCAC. The LCAC is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
