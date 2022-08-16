”Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28
Talking with her today, one would not guess her painful journey. Now in her early 30s, she is happily married, has three young children and a good job, and is working to become a hospice nurse. People say she lights up the room.
It was not always so. When she came to Agape House, she was a 20-year-old single mother with a baby girl. She was homeless after fleeing a boyfriend who was abusing drugs. “I was so lost, so broken,” she says. At Agape House she found the home she had never had. “It changed my life, for sure ... I’m so grateful.”
The youngest of three daughters, she was five when her parents divorced. After difficult high school years, she left home when she was 18 and moved in with a man whom she had met a few months earlier. She did not complete her senior year. The first baby arrived a little more than a year later. They moved to his hometown in upstate New York. When she learned that her partner was abusing drugs, she left him with her baby and returned to Adams County.
She found a job and things seemed to be okay until she and the girlfriend with whom she was living found a credit card at a bank ATM. Her friend promised she’d turn the card in at the bank the next day. Instead, she used it for purchases. Both were on security cameras where they found the card and in stores together. She later learned that her “friend” had used her social security number to get another credit card. She had to take legal action to clear her name and the friend’s family kicked her out.
She was referred to SCCAP and Agape House where she was fortunate to find a vacancy. Here was a shelter where she felt loved like never before. After several months at Agape House, her baby’s father showed up claiming he had changed. Hoping to have a real family for their baby, she left Agape House and got an apartment with her partner. She got pregnant again and they bought a trailer together. Sadly, he began abusing drugs again. She kicked him out but discovered that the trailer was in his name. She had 24 hours to get out.
With help from her grandmother and an uncle as well as continued support from Agape House staff, she started over again. In her mid-twenties she met the man who is now her husband. They have had a little boy together and he is a loving stepfather to her girls. They managed to buy a farm. She finished her GED, got a certified nursing certificate and is working in home hospice care while working toward her nursing degree.
She continues to stay in touch with Connie, the former Agape House director, and says she couldn’t have gotten through all the troubles without her support. She has felt God’s hand in her life. She is particularly grateful for all those at Agape House who believed in her. Like so many others, she calls Agape House “my first, forever home.”
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, visit http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
