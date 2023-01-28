One has to wonder what might be different today if President Kennedy had accepted the invitation to speak at the centennial commemoration of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1963.
That same year, President Kennedy had visited Gettysburg in March to tour the battlefield and was again invited to be in Gettysburg on July 4 for the Centennial Commemoration of the Battle of Gettysburg but declined. According to the official record of the Centennial Commission, “informal soundings” coming from the White House indicated that President Kennedy would come to Gettysburg in November to use the occasion for a major address to the nation. Accordingly, Governor Scranton extended an official invitation to the President to rededicate the National Cemetery. The President and his advisors declined the invitation and went instead on his fateful trip to Texas.
The next most prominent figure from American politics happened to live in Gettysburg already: JFK’s predecessor in the White House, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, had purchased a farm on the outskirts of the battlefield in 1950, and following his presidency, they had moved to the farm permanently. He even surrendered the honorific title “Mr. President” in favor of “General” when upon his request, Congress restored his military rank after completion of his second presidential term. “The General” gladly accepted the invitation to offer the keynote at the commemoration ceremony. Mamie Eisenhower was there, too, “dressed in brilliant red and displaying her famous smile.”
In 1963, the Lincoln Fellowship observed its 25th anniversary. Those involved with the fellowship that year knew this was a significant milestone. The president of the fellowship, Chester S. Shriver wrote, “The accomplishment of the purposes of the Lincoln Fellowship have been rewarding to those who have embraced the ideals of Abraham Lincoln and who annually commemorate Nov. 19 as Dedication Day.”
This year, the Lincoln Fellowship will observe its 85th anniversary. The hard-working, all-volunteer board of directors is currently planning the Dedication Day event in November. Combined with the commitment and expertise of our esteemed partners, Gettysburg College, the Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg Foundation, and legions of volunteers, the event becomes meaningful and far-reaching. We all continue to share the same sense of reward our predecessors felt. Recently, we learned that the Dedication Day program has been selected to be an official Pennsylvania event for the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
In the coming months, we will be sharing more event information. This will be an exciting and memorable anniversary year here in Gettysburg. The Lincoln Fellowship is honored to contribute to the year’s worthy experiences, notably commemorating Lincoln’s lasting legacy and his inspiring remarks here in Gettysburg on Dedication Day.
Wendy Allen is the president of Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.
