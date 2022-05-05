Have you ever received a book from someone who wrote a note inside the front cover?
My grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents always wrote a note to me in the book. For example, if it was my birthday, the note might have said: “Happy Birthday Erica, we love you!” The entry always included their signature and the date the book was given to me.
I’ve kept many of the books to share with my children and nieces and nephews and every time I open the front cover I am taken back to that day and it warms my heart because it is always there. I’ve carried on this tradition when I give a book to my family and friends and am pleased when I receive a book to see that it’s not just our family!
Are you looking for a way to show special appreciation to someone you know? You can, by choosing to donate a Memorial Book for them through Adams County Library System. We accept donations starting at $35 and up per book to expand our collection.
Our staff will take into consideration the subject and preferred genre and provide a “name plate” in each book with the wording you choose and an acknowledgement letter will be sent to the person you’ve chosen with the names of the books purchased.
Personally, I would love to be honored in this way. Wouldn’t you? Are you starting to think about who you would like to donate an honor donation in their name or would you like suggestions? I can think of several that are perfect for this time of year. Parents, school will wrap up soon and I always have a hard time deciding how to convey how thankful I am for my children’s teachers. An honor donation is a perfect gift for them.
Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are also around the corner and I do the same thing every year on those occasions. Which is, flowers for my mom, a tie for my dad and special dinner out with our family. You may be thinking I am not very creative and I agree, but it is hard to find something special because they already have everything I can think to give to them. Not this year though. Is someone you know graduating this year from kindergarten, middle school, high school, tech prep or college? May I suggest a gift of an honor book in their name through Adams County Library System?
If you like any of my ideas or have some of your own, visit one of our six branches in Adams County and request an Honor Book request form. You may also complete the form online by visiting www.adamslibrary.org support your library, donate and select Memorials & Honor Books. You may also consider a Memorial Book donation as a remembrance of special people in your life who have passed on. Our branch locations in Gettysburg, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, Littlestown and New Oxford are open daily to serve you and answer any questions you may have about Honor and Memorial Books.
