Spring is here and creativity is in full bloom at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center (AEC). Give your inner artist the opportunity to blossom by taking a visual arts, pottery, yoga, or photography class or other enriching experience. Our classes are designed to give you lots of personal attention with expert instruction in a fun and stress-free group setting. Here’s what’s coming up:

Third Thursday Brown Bag Series, April 20, noon. Presenter Susan Henry will be talking about choosing easy-care house plants. This is free to the public, with registration.

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. For more information, call 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director. She can be contacted at classes@adamsarts.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.