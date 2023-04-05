Spring is here and creativity is in full bloom at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center (AEC). Give your inner artist the opportunity to blossom by taking a visual arts, pottery, yoga, or photography class or other enriching experience. Our classes are designed to give you lots of personal attention with expert instruction in a fun and stress-free group setting. Here’s what’s coming up:
Third Thursday Brown Bag Series, April 20, noon. Presenter Susan Henry will be talking about choosing easy-care house plants. This is free to the public, with registration.
Chakra Immersion Art, Friday, April 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. This immersive experience explores the aspects and benefits of the energetic centers known as chakras. Detailed explanations, images, music, and sound will be used to help the students experience the aspects of each chakra as they create their artistic piece. Katrina Dill. $36 for members, $40 for non-members
Plein Aire Painting, Fridays, April 21-May 26, 10 a.m.-noon. Paint with us outside and learn to see the true colors of nature, and to capture the mood and feeling of a place using a medium of your choice. The first class will be held at the ACAC for overview. Stanley Gilmore. $128/$140
Intermediate Tap, Tuesdays, April 11-May 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Have fun while you improve your health and fitness by tap dancing. This class is for those who’ve studied tap in the past. It covers the basic steps of different types of tap dance in a group environment. Vanessa Rice. $70/$77
Learning Photography, with Brieanna Richelle, April 12, 6-8 p.m. This class will cover how to find the best light, a good background, posing and tips and tricks to look the most flattering, how to get genuine expressions, photo storage and backup, basic editing and more. $36/$40
Monday Lunch, Sicily Theme, April 17, noon. The first course is a Sicilian style salad with fennel, navel oranges, balsamic vinegar, EVOO, red onion and shrimp, homemade bread. The second course is a Blanco pizza with bruschetta topping and tiramisu for dessert. Harry McCullough. $22/$24
Weaving on a Simple Frame Loom, Thursdays, April 20, 27, May 4 and 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Discover tapestry weaving using your own portable loom that you will make in class. Yarns in a variety of colors, weights and fiber content will be available for you to explore while creating a woven sampler. Joh Ricci. $198/$217
Exploring Creative Writing, Mondays, April 24-May 15, 6-8 p.m. You will learn about the four genres of creative writing and will be given writing prompts for short stories, poetry, plays, and creative nonfiction. Class will end with an optional reading in which the students can share their favorite work with the audience. Michelle Wittle. $100/$110
Paint and Wine Night, Tuesday, April 25, 6-8:30 p.m. Enjoy painting a moonlit painting with the instructor, Marie Smith, while sipping a glass of wine in a relaxing and encouraging classroom setting. Marie will lead you through each step with easy-to-follow instructions from start to finish. You will leave with a one-of-a-kind painting. A complimentary glass of wine is included. Marie Smith. $36/$40
For more information, visit ACAC at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg, visit online at http://www.adamsarts.org, or call 717-334-5006. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. ACAC is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. For more information, call 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director. She can be contacted at classes@adamsarts.org.
