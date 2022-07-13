As child welfare professionals, we understand that people who don’t share our profession often do not think highly of us. Sometimes we can be seen as invasive and authoritative, however, we are here to help and support families be successful.
In the year of 2021, the Adams County Children and Youth Agency received a total of 3,021 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect. These reports range from allegations of physical abuse, to drug usage, to lack of supervision, and a wide variety of other allegations.
Those reports require a caseworker to respond to the home and assess it for safety. We work closely with the parents, the children and all other caregivers in the home for a 30-60 day time frame during the initial assessment time. Of the total number of referrals that we received, only 26 of those cases resulted in an out-of-home placement.
That means that less than .1% of the cases received in our county caused an out-of-home placement in foster care or kinship care.
There are many steps that are taken with families and children to help them before foster care is an option. We often make referrals to different services and service providers, such as Justice Works, multi-systemic therapy, and functional family therapy. These are services that work in family’s home and work directly with the parents, caregivers and children to discuss the concerns in the home and develop ways to alleviate the concerns so that the family can come out stronger together. They are services that the agency can sometimes pay for so that the families don’t have any extra burden to worry about when being referred for them.
We also often encourage families to receive services themselves such as drug and alcohol treatment, mental health assessments, and parenting courses. These are services that can even continue after the agency closes services. One of the biggest and most productive things that we offer to families to refrain from removing a child is offer family meetings. Family meetings often bring people together in a room to address concerns and see how families can support one another. I often tell people: you’ll be surprised what families and friends will do to help you in a time of crisis. Family meetings have single handedly helped families and children develop a plan of safety together in order to help the agency close services. We often put this plan into a formal written plan so that the families can hold each other accountable moving forward on how to best fit the children’s needs and safety. All of these services are put into place to better serve and help the families of our community in Adams County. Our absolute last resort as an agency is to ever separate families. We strive to help families become a better version of themselves because happy and successful children derive from happy parents and caregivers.
