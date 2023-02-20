Have you heard the phrase “you are what you eat”? If you eat processed foods from the grocery store, you might sometimes feel like a science experiment. The solution to our nutritional needs may be found at the local farmers market.

You may think that eating healthy is more expensive, but it isn’t. When we buy produce directly from a farmer, we eliminate the costly “middleman” and get our fruits and vegetables at an affordable price. By purchasing from farmers at a farmers market, farm stand or CSA program, shoppers are supporting local farmers and your money stays within the community. Plus, you are helping to reduce the carbon footprint of your transported food, since food in the U.S. travels an average of 1,500 miles to get to our plates.

Dr. Rukhsana Rahman is a retired radiologist and serves as secretary on the board of the Adams County Farmers Market. For more information about the Adams County Farmers Market, visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org.

