Have you heard the phrase “you are what you eat”? If you eat processed foods from the grocery store, you might sometimes feel like a science experiment. The solution to our nutritional needs may be found at the local farmers market.
You may think that eating healthy is more expensive, but it isn’t. When we buy produce directly from a farmer, we eliminate the costly “middleman” and get our fruits and vegetables at an affordable price. By purchasing from farmers at a farmers market, farm stand or CSA program, shoppers are supporting local farmers and your money stays within the community. Plus, you are helping to reduce the carbon footprint of your transported food, since food in the U.S. travels an average of 1,500 miles to get to our plates.
When our daughter was born, we were just like other American families with young kids in regard to our food choices. As a toddler, she loved Chef Boyardee and SpaghettiOs. We loved the perceived ease of these meals, but as she got older, she became more prone to allergies and research revealed that food coloring is one of the worst culprits. We soon discovered that store-bought kid foods, including fruit juice popsicles and SpaghettiOs, are loaded with major allergens such as red and yellow food dyes. Reading ingredients on food labels was a huge wake up call.
Since my husband and I both grew up with home cooked meals (canned or frozen food was not an option) it was easy to eliminate pre-processed foods. This required some meal planning, purchasing items according to the menu for the week, and doing some prep work on Sundays. We realized that not only was the farmers market a perfect option to ensure that no preservatives, chemicals or dyes have been added to the food, but also that fresh food was much tastier.
Meals cooked with fresh fruits and vegetables are more delicious because when you buy produce that is in season, it is at the peak of its flavor. Plus, you can try new and exciting recipes that will thrill your taste buds. There is something very comforting about fresh bread from the market that has only three or four ingredients like flour, eggs and yeast. This is in stark contrast to what sounds like a biochemistry experiment with ingredients such as “sodium benzoate” and “sulfur dioxide.”
Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and many cancers. Also, produce actually loses its nutritional value over time, so the quicker it’s eaten, the more nutritious it is.
Adams County Farmers Market serves as a community hub, providing space for us to get to know neighbors and farmers, space for fostering strong community connections. So, the next time you are at the grocery store, staring blankly at the rows of processed foods, remember there’s a better option out there. Head on over to the farmers market and treat yourself to some fresh and delicious produce, your mind and body will thank you.
Dr. Rukhsana Rahman is a retired radiologist and serves as secretary on the board of the Adams County Farmers Market. For more information about the Adams County Farmers Market, visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org.
