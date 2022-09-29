Human beings are naturally social creatures. Long ago when the first humans made their way out of the Rift Valley of Africa, they were small, naked beings that any lion or cheetah would have found very tasty- no ketchup required. However, besides the sizeable brains they had, they also were animals that worked in groups, using language and the glue of emotions to stick together in order to hunt the big elk and feed the clan. We need relationships with others not just to survive but to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and true well-being.
Recently my attention was caught by a radio program on WITF that focused on friendship. On the program, The 1a author Marisa G. Franco, PhD, was interviewed for her new book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment can Help You Make and Keep Friends. The America Perspective Survey was quoted in the interview noting that 12 percent of Americans report having no close friends. The author went on to say that the survey noted “half of Americans reported losing touch with friends during the pandemic.” This does sound rather dire, but all is not lost and there is much we can do to resume our friendships and, even, find new ones.
Maintaining generally good health is the goal, so let us start with some health tips before we go out to reconnect. First, get vaccinated. I mean this in the broadest sense. If you have allowed your immunizations for whooping cough, pneumonia or flu to go by the wayside, then get them up to date. Next, choose open air or well-ventilated locations to be with people. Outside walks with friends to catch up, is an example. The natatorium, or indoor pool area, at the YWCA is an open and well-ventilated location. For indoor locations that draw groups of people, think concerts or church services here, then wear a mask.
This brings me to the first important way to meet and make friends. Go to places or events that interest you and keep returning. Signing up for a class that interest you is most likely going to draw in others interested in the same topic. Classes that have no clear end date are even better. Here is where a weekly exercise class or better yet the twice a week class will bring you in contact with others also interested in being physically fit. The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness “walking parties” are a great once a week event throughout the fall and they are free.
Next make the first step to connect. Say “hi” or even invite others you have seen a few times at the events you have chosen to go out for coffee after the event. Drop your insecurities and do not fret if you are first turned down. Just try again another time or ask someone else. I asked a classmate out for coffee nearly forty years ago and we are still in contact after all these years.
A final thing to consider if you are feeling unsure of yourself or you know you are a shy person: keep up the planned activities. I like to think of these activities like parallel play. You remain focused on the activity at hand and still have contact with others. It may take some time to make the connection with other, but in time it will happen. Just be ready to say “yes” to any invite that comes your way and then show up to that friend date.
Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice online with Yorlan Psychological Associates. She is secretary for the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
