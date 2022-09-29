Human beings are naturally social creatures. Long ago when the first humans made their way out of the Rift Valley of Africa, they were small, naked beings that any lion or cheetah would have found very tasty- no ketchup required. However, besides the sizeable brains they had, they also were animals that worked in groups, using language and the glue of emotions to stick together in order to hunt the big elk and feed the clan. We need relationships with others not just to survive but to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and true well-being.

Recently my attention was caught by a radio program on WITF that focused on friendship. On the program, The 1a author Marisa G. Franco, PhD, was interviewed for her new book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment can Help You Make and Keep Friends. The America Perspective Survey was quoted in the interview noting that 12 percent of Americans report having no close friends. The author went on to say that the survey noted “half of Americans reported losing touch with friends during the pandemic.” This does sound rather dire, but all is not lost and there is much we can do to resume our friendships and, even, find new ones.

Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice online with Yorlan Psychological Associates. She is secretary for the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.