According to our furry friend, Punxsutawney Phil, we have six more weeks of winter coming our way. Perhaps in the waiting we can accomplish a few things, for example getting taxes filed.
The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is pleased as always to support the AARP Tax Counseling volunteers as they provide tax preparation assistance at our office, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg.
This program is for Adams County adults age 60 and over with moderate to low income. To ensure the safety of our volunteers, staff and consumers, the instructions for this program are very specific. We ask for patience and understanding as the volunteers do their best to help as many filers as possible.
Taxpayers must make an appointment and bring all tax documents to ACOFA on the appointment date. Appointments will be scheduled every 15 minutes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8–11:15 a.m. and 12:30–1:45 p.m. Call ACOFA to schedule your appointment, 717-334-9296. Appointments began Feb. 8 and conclude on Wednesday, April 13.
The process requires filers to leave tax documents with the volunteers. One of the required consent forms gives volunteers permission to prepare the return with this method. If you are not comfortable with this process, please do not request an appointment.
At your appointment:
• A face mask is required.
• Bring photo identification for all taxpayers on the return.
• The interview/intake sheet will be completed and consent forms signed.
• All taxpayer documents will be left with one of our trained and certified volunteers for preparation.
The taxpayer can wait at the ACOFA while the return is being prepared or leave and return that same day. A phone number where the taxpayer can be reached that day is required.
Appointment slots are limited and filling quickly. If you’re waiting for documents, we suggest scheduling now for an appointment in late March or early April. We’re extremely grateful for the volunteers who give their time to provide this valuable service.
Another productive cold weather pastime might be to think about future living arrangements or a change of venue as you or a family member grows older. We would like to take this opportunity to remind readers that ACOFA is participating in the SHARE Housing initiative, a program which carefully matches people who have extra space in their home with someone who would like a place to live.
A recent article by Erin Flynn Jay in Next Avenue Newsletter reports a significant spike in demand for homesharing that is being triggered by a perfect storm of events. “COVID-19 made loneliness and social isolation very real for older adults, rents are skyrocketing and forcing many to look for alternatives, and rising costs of living are especially affecting older homeowners, particularly since many are on fixed incomes.
In 2018, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies pointed to homesharing as a growing phenomenon, noting that 879,000 Americans over 65 were living with unrelated roommates. The center also presented data showing a dramatic increase in homesharing between 2006 and 2016, with an 88% rise in the number of adults in these arrangements.
An AARP survey found significant interest in homesharing, with 32% of Americans over 50 at least willing to consider it. Homesharing can provide an immediate inventory of affordable housing.”
If you are one of the 32% willing to consider sharing space in your home to welcome a new roommate, receive help with monthly expenses or tasks around the house, please contact Valery Adams, SHARE Housing Coordinator at vadams@acofa.org or 717-778-1293.
