Anyone familiar with the biography of Vincent Van Gogh knows that he did not live a life of affluence and ease. He was plagued with mental health issues, lived in poverty most of his life, and would never know the impact of his own work.
Posthumously we consider Van Gogh a tremendous success. In today’s world, where we are consumed with a desire for immediate gratification and success is often equivocated with fame and fortune during our own lifetimes, stories like these beg the question, how should we define “success?”
I was recently in NYC with my daughter, who is auditioning for summer ballet programs this month. Her goal is to work as a professional ballet dancer after high school. While she was at her audition, I visited the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). In addition to spending time with Van Gogh’s iconic Starry Night and Monet’s Waterlilies, I saw early 20th century pieces featuring photographs and drawings of ordinary workers in NYC, including a projection of the factory scene from Charlie Chaplin’s movie, “Modern Times.” I was struck by the importance of creatively documenting the simplest moments of daily life. Art is essential to making sense of our shared history and experiences.
I also saw the Gettysburg Community Theatre’s production of “Songs for a New World.” It was a heart-filling experience for performers and audience alike. Following the show’s closing, cast member Kate Sainer shared her experience on social media of walking away from a professional career in the performing arts, only to happily discover that her work as an artist is ongoing.
“Community theater is critical,” she said, because it offers us an opportunity to connect in ways that support beauty. My daughter wants to work as a professional ballet dancer. She trains three-to-four hours daily to that end. “Success” for her may not be that she becomes the next Misty Copeland, but I have no doubt she will work as a ballet dancer as long as she is able; she’s already doing it. Her success is defined by how she spends her most valuable resource, her time, on the thing she loves most.
The landscape of our workplaces is changing. I sense a tendency in people to question how they are spending their time and why they are spending it that way. (I wonder how art will reflect that in years to come). As we start 2023, I invite you to ask yourself what work you want to accomplish. My work has always been to connect people through the arts, whether I was performing, doing art projects and singing songs with my kids, volunteering with the school orchestra, or working as a graphic designer in the zoo industry. Those everyday practices have led me here, as the executive director of your arts council.
What is your work? Not sure? Follow your curiosity. There are classes at the Arts Education Center in baking, painting, jewelry, dance, stained and fused glass this month. Bring together your families, friends and co-workers, and schedule a private class for teambuilding or leadership development in the medium of your choice. Get involved with the Gettysburg Community Theatre, Waldo’s, or one of the many singing groups in our community. Adams County is bountiful with opportunities do meaningful work.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. Visit http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
