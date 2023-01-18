Anyone familiar with the biography of Vincent Van Gogh knows that he did not live a life of affluence and ease. He was plagued with mental health issues, lived in poverty most of his life, and would never know the impact of his own work.

Posthumously we consider Van Gogh a tremendous success. In today’s world, where we are consumed with a desire for immediate gratification and success is often equivocated with fame and fortune during our own lifetimes, stories like these beg the question, how should we define “success?”

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. Visit http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

