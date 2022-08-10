Invest in your happy place by learning something new at the Arts Education Center. We have lots of day and evening classes to choose from that will recharge your creative spirit in a friendly and professional setting. Take a class and see where it takes you at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St. Here is a sampling of what’s coming up:
Throw & Drip on Canvas, Thursday, Aug. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., maximum of 8
Choose your color palette and watch how your artwork evolves as you throw and drip paint on a 16-by-20-inch canvas. The results will surprise you during this fun and relaxing class. No experience necessary. Lori Nelson, $26 for members or $30 for non-members
Fused Glass Sushi Dishes, Monday, Aug. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Make a large plate (either an 8-inch-square or a 9-by-4-inch rectangular plate and two smaller dishes (either 3-inch square or 4-by-3-inch) You don’t need any experience to enjoy the creative process; fun and relaxing. Linn Wichowski, $62/$68
Beginner Piano, Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 27, 9:15- 10:30 a.m.
Here’s your chance to learn to play the piano. You’ll learn basic notation and chords and play familiar songs in a low-key group setting. Individualized experience for each student. Sharon Cooley, $120/$132
Painting Flowers with Oils, Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.
You will be working with oils on a 9-by-12-inch canvas to create a beautiful floral composition using a Renaissance layered oil painting technique. The techniques you will be learning are great to apply to many subjects, including portraiture. Robyn Jacobs, canvases provided. Materials list provided. $147/$161
Medical Qigong Practice, Fridays, Sept. 10- Oct. 21, 10-11 a.m.
Qigong is a system of coordinated body posture, movement, breathing, and meditation used for the purposes of health, and spirituality. We will focus and work on our lungs, kidneys, liver, heart, and spleen. Susan Tenzyk, $66/$72
Pressed Flower Notecards, Saturday, Sept. 10, 10-11:30 a.m.
Spend the morning learning how to create two of your own beautiful, pressed flower notecards using locally dried wildflowers. Perfect for giving or cherishing. Barbara Spicer, $20/$22
Lightroom and Photoshop, Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m.
Learn how to share your treasured photos with friends and family with ease using all forms of portable devices including your iPad and smart phone. Bert Danielson, $95/$105
A-Tiskit, A-Taskit, Make a Clay Basket, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Local hobbyist Pat Verderosa will guide you to make and assemble coils or slats to construct a basket form of your choosing. Finished fired pots will be available 2-3 weeks after the class. All skill levels welcome. $42/$46
All Levels Vinyasa, Tuesdays,Sept. 13-Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Vinyasa flow yoga emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated and guided by deliberate breath, creating a freedom and fluidity in the body and mind. Attention to correct alignment and use of yoga props for posture accessibility is also emphasized in this practice. Judy Redding, $55/$60
Visit us in-person at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg, online at http://www.adamsarts.org or call us at 717-334-5006.

Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 and can be reached by phone at 717-334-5006 or online http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director at the Adams County Arts Council. She can be emailed at classes@adamsarts.org.
