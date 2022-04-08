Spring is almost here! With the promise of warm weather and sunshine come opportunities to get back outside and active after a long cold winter inside. However, when it comes to getting back outside you may have some concerns about being able to keep up with different activities; or perhaps digging the swim suits and shorts back out of the closet.
But great news; there are several free opportunities currently being offered in Adams County to work on your fitness. The first are virtual fitness classes being led by the WellSpan WellFit team. These classes are sponsored by the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, and are being held virtually via Zoom. Each class is seven weeks long, and led by a WellSpan WellFit instructor.
The classes offered will cover a wide range of fitness categories, including cardio, stretching and strength training. Any necessary equipment will be provided via funding by the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation.
Any and all ability levels are welcome, and modifications will be shown as needed. To sign up go to WellSpan’s website, www.wellspan.org, and click “Attend a Class or Event” on the right hand side of the main page. Upon registration, you will be sent an email with the Zoom information to enter the class. The next class coming up is Low Impact Full Body Interval Training, started Monday March 28 at 1 p.m. for 45 minutes. But it is fine to join in week two. At the conclusion of the seventh week of this class, a new class will begin.
In addition to the virtual fitness classes, the Healthy Adams Physical Fitness Task Force group is offering free walks to the community. These walks take place once a week from April 20 through June 14, and are set in a designated location. The walks are free to attend, upon arrival you will be given a map and sent on your way. The task force is trying to organize a guide to lead a group, if volunteer guides can be found.
In addition to wonderful exercise, this is a fantastic way to get out and explore your home town, and meet new friends. The first walk coming up is taking place on April 20, 1-6:00 p.m., around the new Amblebrook development. This walk will be about two miles in length, but you are welcome to stop and turn back if needed at any time.
The key to weight loss and improving overall fitness is consistent exercise. Walking is a phenomenal low impact cardio activity to increase your cardiovascular fitness and muscle endurance. The fitness classes will focus on muscle strength and stretching, and more cardiovascular fitness. The American Heart Association suggests 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity, or 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week.
By taking the fitness class and attending the walk, you will be meeting the first fitness goal. And as you start to feel stronger and healthier and settle in to a fitness regime, the 150 minutes of activity will be within reach. So get your sneakers out to walk, and hop on WellSpan.org to register for classes. We will see you soon.
