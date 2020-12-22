Dear friends, I hope this message finds you well. As I reflect on this year, I am relieved to see it come to a close. However, despite its challenges, I have had much time to practice gratitude and to teach myself about the importance of self-compassion, particularly when it sometimes felt impossible. I still have much to learn but somehow, taking a moment to recognize what I have gained in a year living in a nation saturated with unbearable loss and collective grief, it is nice to be reminded of something good. If I may, I’d like to share some of these good things with you.
I am grateful for our lasting and supportive partnerships through which dedicated community members, leaders in business, nonprofit and government organizations have helped to strengthen the @Home in Adams County initiative and move our work forward. I am amazed and humbled by the flexibility, understanding and the willingness to adapt to such abrupt change demonstrated by my supervisor and coworkers. I feel encouraged to see progress and success in bringing affordable housing options, livable wage, and transportation to Adams County.
Caroline Johnson is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
