Since the Middle Ages, trusts have been used as a means of having a third party take custody of and care for property at the request of another party. When the Romans would prepare to go off to battle, often for long periods of time, they would “entrust” their property to a friend with the agreement that, upon their return, their property would be transferred back.

Today, trusts operate under a similar premise whereby the person setting up the trust, known as the settlor, grantor or donor, names a trustee to manage the account. The trustee can be an individual person or persons, or a corporate trustee such as a bank. The settlor also names individuals or entities that will ultimately benefit from the trust called the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries of a trust can receive benefits from the account as the settlor sees fit, in the amounts and at the time intervals selected by the settlor. Family members, friends, churches, community groups, animal welfare organizations, educational institutions, hospitals and other charitable entities are some common examples of beneficiaries.

Christine R. Settle is the vice president and trust officer for ACNB Bank.

