April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Sexual harassment, abuse, and assault knows no boundaries and can take many different forms. It can affect anyone.
During April we bring attention to sexual harassment, abuse, and assault in hopes of raising awareness of this all-too-common issue, to destigmatize the effects of reporting it, and provide the resources available to help those affected by sexual assault. This year’s theme is “Building Safe Online Spaces Together.” SAAM will focus on building online communities centered on respect, inclusion, and safety and the ways we can work together to end sexual harassment, assault, and abuse.
We know that we can build and are building online communities centered on respect, inclusion, and safety where harassment, assault and abuse are taken seriously. Not only do we believe that together we can build a safe online world, but we also believe that these values, skills, and actions will build communities that thrive online and offline.
Together, we can make a difference to build inclusive, safe, and respectful online spaces.
Sexual harassment, abuse, and assault happens frequently and does not discriminate based on gender, race, ethnicity, or age. Approximately one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced some form of sexual violence and/or physical violence (National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 2010). LGBTQ+ individuals are even more at risk of experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 2010 Findings on Victimization by Sexual Orientation (NISVS) found that 61.1% of bisexual women reported that sometime in their lifetime they had experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. The survey also found that 37.3% of bisexual men reported such violence (slightly higher than the heterosexual women’s rate of 35.0% (http://forge-forward.org/). Studies have also shown us that child sexual abuse continues to be a problem. Rarely is sexual harassment, abuse, or assault committed by a person unknown to the offender.
Adams County Sexual Assault Services (ACSAS) can provide a variety of services, information, and resources to the survivors of sexual assault. ACSAS is comprised of confidential counselor advocates dedicated to serving individual and families impacted by sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and/or sexual assault in the local Adams County community. Services provided include a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline, individual crisis counseling (available in-person and via telehealth), medical advocacy and hospital accompaniments, legal advocacy and court and police station accompaniments, civil legal referrals, assistance with filing Sexual Violence Protection Orders and Protection from Intimidation Orders, community outreach and educational awareness events, interpretation/translation services for community members with limited English proficiency, and resources and referrals.
Throughout this month you may see teal window clings stating “We believe and support survivors” posted throughout Gettysburg and the surrounding community. These window clings have information on how to access support and resources for survivors. To speak to a confidential advocate and learn more about the resources available in your community, please call the 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 1-888-772-7227.
