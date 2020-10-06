The month of October always ushers in crisp air and beautiful landscapes of changing colors of reds, oranges and greens. Adams County in October traditionally starts with the National Apple Harvest Festival held the first two weekends of the month; just down the road in Thurmont, Md., Color Fest is held. Bus tours would come into Gettysburg all month so people could see our beautiful fall landscapes on the battlefield and around the county.
This October is very different. With events such as the National Apple Harvest Festival being cancelled and bus tours not coming to town, I feel that I crave some sense of normalcy. I’m not one of those pumpkin spice everything people when it comes to my food and drinks, but I do love the colors, the pumpkins, hay bales and scarecrows. Everything that says “Happy Fall Y’all.” I love the inflatable Frankensteins in the yards and cobwebs in the trees — I can do without the spiders in the cobwebs though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.