Summer is a good time to catch up on some reading. Here are some new novels to take on vacation with you or to escape with if you are staying at home. So, pour yourself a tall glass of your favorite cold drink and enjoy it with a good book.
Several novels published this season have themes of friendship, family, and second chances. “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery is about three strangers who become friends while running a business on the California coast. “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr is the story of a widow rebuilding her life and family relations after the sudden death of her husband. In “The View from Coral Cove” by Amy Clipston, a romance novelist finds true love in a North Carolina beach town. In “The Sweet Life” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, the first book in her new “Cape Cod Creamery” series, a mother and daughter renovate an old ice cream shop during a summer in Cape Cod. “Out of the Clear Blue Sky” by Kristan Higgins, also set in Cape Cod, is about a woman who starts over after her cheating husband divorces her. In “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer, four friends reunite at the Nantucket Hotel, where they first met a quarter-century ago.
Romance and summer weddings are also popular stories this season. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry is a romantic comedy about a big-city, workaholic literary agent who unexpectedly finds romance while on a small-town summer getaway with her sister. In “An Island Wedding” by Jenny Colgan, a hotel manager on a small Scottish island plans her perfect summer wedding, but another couple wants to be married in the same place on the same weekend.
For something more suspenseful, there are plenty of secrets and scandals to uncover. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White, unravels a century of dark secrets at one of Newport’s gilded-age mansions. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand delves into a summer of scandal, and a touch of the supernatural, behind the facade of a once-grand beach resort.
There are several new action and suspense titles by bestselling authors to round out your summer reading. In “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts, the queen of romantic suspense is back with the story of a thief trying to protect the woman he loves. In “Escape” by authors James Patterson and David Ellis, the third book in the Billy Harner thriller series, Chicago police detective Harner leads the investigation into the abduction of several teenage girls. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci, the third book featuring 1950s’ P.I. Archer, has our detective looking for a missing client in Los Angeles. “Movieland” by Lee Goldberg, the fourth book featuring detective Eve Ronin, follows the detective as she races to solve a series of shootings at a state park near modern-day Hollywood. Finally, in “Suspects” by Danielle Steel, an undercover CIA agent tries to protect a chief executive officer in the fashion industry.
All of these titles and many more are available for free with your library card. Browse through our collections in person or through our online catalog on our website.
