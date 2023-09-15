It is that time. Yes, it is.
The countdown has begun for the Children’s Fall Nearly New Consignment Sale at the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County. If you are new to the area or have never been to the Nearly New Sale, let me share a little about the sale with you. The Nearly New Sale is a children’s consignment sale free and open to the community where everyone is welcome to consign, donate, and shop for children’s gently used clothing, toys, furniture, shoes, etc. A complete listing can be found on the YWCA website, http://www.ywcagettysburg.org. If you are interested in consigning for a small fee or donating items, we will accept those items on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 16-17, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. A copy of the consignment agreement can also be found on the website. If you are looking to shop, the sale is on Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, we have a half-price sale from 8:30–10:30 a.m., where everything is half-price, and a bag sale from 11 a.m.-noon, where you buy a bag and fill it with lots of treasures.
Why buy pre-loved kids’ clothing? Well, they grow up fast, don’t they? It seems kids are continually growing out of clothing you just bought (and maybe at a premium price). So, you’ll save at the sale, of course, and with the consignment, you might even make some money. You’ll find a hard-to-beat selection, and It’s even a great way to recycle.
To make each of these sales possible, we always need volunteers to help set up the gym, tag items we receive, and support throughout the sale with checkout and cleanup. If you have never been to one of these sales and are curious, check us out. We love to see our community come together to work hard, laugh, socialize, and ultimately raise money that will continue to benefit the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County mission. Things have changed over the years. We’ve come through the darkest days of COVID-19, and having the Nearly New Sale alive and well as one of the YWCA’s traditional and still-vital events is a beautiful feeling. We hope you can be part of it this year. If you have any questions, please visit the website at http://www.ywcagettysburg.org or call Nancy Lilley at 717-334-9171.
Amy Beck is chairperson and longtime member of the Nearly New Sale committee at the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.