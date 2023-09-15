It is that time. Yes, it is.

The countdown has begun for the Children’s Fall Nearly New Consignment Sale at the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County. If you are new to the area or have never been to the Nearly New Sale, let me share a little about the sale with you. The Nearly New Sale is a children’s consignment sale free and open to the community where everyone is welcome to consign, donate, and shop for children’s gently used clothing, toys, furniture, shoes, etc. A complete listing can be found on the YWCA website, http://www.ywcagettysburg.org. If you are interested in consigning for a small fee or donating items, we will accept those items on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 16-17, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. A copy of the consignment agreement can also be found on the website. If you are looking to shop, the sale is on Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Amy Beck is chairperson and longtime member of the Nearly New Sale committee at the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.

