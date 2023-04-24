Spring has arrived, and we are always ready to welcome folks to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. As you welcome your guests into your home, there is so much to share with them. Your guests can learn more about the American Civil War when you bring them to the Museum & Visitor Center for the popular film, cyclorama and museum experience. Be sure to visit the special exhibit, A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier. During your visit, have lunch in the Refreshment Saloon or Battlegrounds Café and Grille. Shop the Gettysburg Museum Book Store for books, memorabilia, and must-have T-shirts. Afterward, tour the battlefield with a Licensed Battlefield Guide by bus or arrange for your personalized guided car tour. Licensed Battlefield Guides provide an informative, engaging, and enlightening perspective of the battle, the people, the monuments, and the landmarks.

Our historical sites and experiences are excellent places to bring your guests. Located at 250 Eisenhower Farm Lane, the home and farm of our 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, at Eisenhower National Historic Site is open for home tours. Visit http://www.nps.gov/eise for the home tour schedule and driving directions.

Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit the Gettysburg Foundation online at http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.

