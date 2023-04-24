Spring has arrived, and we are always ready to welcome folks to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. As you welcome your guests into your home, there is so much to share with them. Your guests can learn more about the American Civil War when you bring them to the Museum & Visitor Center for the popular film, cyclorama and museum experience. Be sure to visit the special exhibit, A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier. During your visit, have lunch in the Refreshment Saloon or Battlegrounds Café and Grille. Shop the Gettysburg Museum Book Store for books, memorabilia, and must-have T-shirts. Afterward, tour the battlefield with a Licensed Battlefield Guide by bus or arrange for your personalized guided car tour. Licensed Battlefield Guides provide an informative, engaging, and enlightening perspective of the battle, the people, the monuments, and the landmarks.
Our historical sites and experiences are excellent places to bring your guests. Located at 250 Eisenhower Farm Lane, the home and farm of our 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, at Eisenhower National Historic Site is open for home tours. Visit http://www.nps.gov/eise for the home tour schedule and driving directions.
For families with younger kids, our children’s history museum, Children of Gettysburg 1863, provides an interactive adventure for your young historians. Located in the historic Rupp House at 4512 Baltimore St., this museum adventure tells stories of children and teens who lived here during the battle. For Civil War enthusiasts, be sure to check out our used book sale, with various Civil War titles available, in the side yard Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We invite you to bring your guests to the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station, home to Gettysburg’s first virtual reality experience, Ticket to the Past—Unforgettable Journeys. We are celebrating our first anniversary of opening the experience Saturday, April 29. You will journey back to 1863, follow one of three historical figures, and discover their connections with the station in the aftermath of the battle. Guests can see President Lincoln’s arrival and feel the impact of his Gettysburg Address. This experience is in the historic station, located at 35 Carlisle St. Afterward, visit the David Wills House and then the Gettysburg National Cemetery to continue exploring the history of the brief but significant visit of our 16th president to Gettysburg.
Plan to visit the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital during the summer with living history and programming Fridays through Sundays, June 9 through Aug. 13. Your shuttle and admission ticket to the historic site is included with your ticket to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center experiences or with your Friends of Gettysburg membership. Access to the site is via shuttle bus departing the Museum & Visitor Center.
I want to give a shout-out to the Adams County Historical Society and congratulate them on opening the new Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum. It is great to have another place that showcases the area’s rich history. It is another wonderful museum to share with your guests.
We have so much for you and your guests to do here, and I am so proud to call Gettysburg my home. We look forward to welcoming you and your family and friends.
Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit the Gettysburg Foundation online at http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.
